WWE Couple announces their engagement

WWE NXT couple Tatum Paxley and Javier Bernal have announced their engagement following a heartfelt update on social media.

Paxley wrote, "Of course I will," followed by four black hearts.

Paxley shared images of the proposal that took place on the beach, as well as a photo of her engagement ring. The couple has mostly appeared on NXT Level Up over the past few months. Paxley's last match was just two days ago when she teamed up with Dani Palmer against Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend.

Bernal's most recent match on NXT TV was back in July, where he took on Von Wagner, he also appeared on the Level Up episode on September 1st. Both stars currently compete on NXT and Level Up on a regular basis, and it's well known that they are in a relationship, even though they don't work together on-screen.

The couple has been dating for several months, and many current WWE Superstars like Natalya, Indi Hartwell, Maxxine Dupri, and Liv Morgan congratulated the couple following the announcement.

The couple is the latest to announce their engagement this year, following Emma and Madcap Moss and Rhea Ripley's engagement to AEW Superstar Buddy Matthews.

Everyone at Sportskeeda sends their congratulations to the newly engaged WWE couple.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here