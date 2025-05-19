WWE couple attends Aleister Black's birthday party; reveal surprising outfits

Aleister Black turned 40 years old on May 19 and held a birthday party to celebrate the occasion over the weekend. Among the guests was a WWE power couple who surprised many with their outfits for the event.

The Antihero had an early birthday celebration on Sunday with friends and family, including his wife and reigning Women's United States Champion, Zelina Vega. The party had a theme, wherein the guests needed to dress up like the "Aleister Black" character.

Taking to Instagram stories, Bianca Belair posted pictures of her and Montez Ford attending the party. However, since the dress code required them to follow a theme, the couple put their thinking caps on and had a creative alternative. They wore matching shirts saying, "Hella Black, Hella Proud," and stuck an "Aleister" nametag above the word "Black."

"Dress like Aleister Black party but we didn't have a costume: So we tried to be creative. LMAO," Belair wrote.

Here are several photos from the party featuring Belair, Ford, Black, and Vega:

Bianca Belair shared these on her IG stories (Photos: @biancabelairwwe on IG)

Aleister Black was born 40 years ago in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and began wrestling at 17 years old. He made a name for himself as Tommy End across different independent promotions in Europe, including Pro Wrestling Showdown in the Netherlands, Progress Wrestling in England, Insane Championship Wrestling in Scotland, Over the Top Wrestling in Ireland, and Westside Xtreme Wrestling in Germany.

Black signed with WWE in 2016, starting in NXT before getting called up to the main roster in 2019. He was released two years later and joined All Elite Wrestling before returning to WWE back in April.

Aleister Black compares WWE fans to Star Wars fans

In a rare interview on Zelina Vega and Dakota Kai's ZELVX and Charlie Girl podcast, Aleister Black opened up about a lot of stuff. One of them was about the toxicity of some wrestling fans, comparing them to the toxic fans of the Star Wars franchise.

"I definitely think that Star Wars and wrestling have one of the most diehard fan bases. There is a lot of toxicity in there. But, you know, I don't understand why you get so obsessed with something to the point where you let it ruin your day," Black said. (11:45 - 12:11)

Black is currently feuding with The Miz and Carmelo Hayes, and it will be interesting to see if he brings in a partner to even the odds soon.

