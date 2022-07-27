Create
WWE couple to compete against each other in game show hosted by Xavier Woods

Xavier Woods has been the host for WWE's UpUpDownDown gaming show
Rosanne Raphael
Modified Jul 27, 2022 09:40 AM IST

New Day member Xavier Woods will host the upcoming edition of the game show ARENA featuring RAW Superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

The 11 time tag team champion has experience in hosting WWE game shows. Since 2015, he has hosted the UpUpDownDown gaming show for the company's YouTube channel wherein he invites fellow WWE Superstars to play games and compete against each other.

Last month, G4 and WWE announced their collaboration on the new game show ARENA in association with Xfinity. The monthly show will showcase WWE Superstars, athletes and celebrities from across the entertainment spectrum, being paired to compete in a series of challenges. The show is co-hosted by WWE Superstar and G4's Gina Darling.

G4TV recently declared that The Visionary will team up with NFL player Leonard Floyd against Becky Lynch and Austin Ekeler.

It's @RamsNFL's Leonard Floyd w/ @WWERollins vs. @chargers' Austin Ekeler w/ @BeckyLynchWWE TOMORROW on ARENA 🏆Powered by @Xfinity https://t.co/0RlH47oNhX

Xavier Woods teased being Roman Reigns' next rival

Last year on an episode of SmackDown, Woods competed against Roman Reigns. Despite being unsuccessful in the match, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion displayed an immense amount of perseverance. The match garnered a lot of awe and acclaim from the WWE Universe.

The 2021 King of the Ring winner has been dominant in the tag team division with stablemates Kofi Kingston and Big E. Recently, Woods tweeted a clip featuring Roman Reigns and snippets from their previous clash.

Pepperidge farms remembers... https://t.co/UrGY8NPi7W
Woods and Kingston are currently feuding with The Viking Raiders on the Blue brand. The third member of New Day, Big E, is out of action due to a neck injury. However, there has been no update on whether he will be able to make a return to the squared circle soon.

Do you think Xavier Woods should contend for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title? Let us know in the comments.

Edited by Neda Ali

