WWE couple Keith Lee and Mia Yim announce their engagement

RAW Superstars Keith Lee and Mia Yim (RECKONING) have been known to the WWE Universe as a couple for some time. They even competed together in NXT during their rivalries against Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae.

The duo both moved to WWE's main roster in 2020, with Keith Lee immediately being thrust into the title picture and Mia Yim becoming part of RETRIBUTION.

After spending a few years dating, the duo have just taken to social media to announce their engagement.

Mia Yim uploaded a photo of the happy couple to her Twitter page, bearing the caption: "I said yes. Mr. and Mrs. Lee." In the photo, the pair have huge smiles on their faces, with Mia Yim showing off her brand new engagement ring.

Mia Yim and Keith Lee are the latest WWE couple to announce their engagement

There are multiple married couples in WWE, and also quite a few that are engaged like Keith Lee and Mia Yim. Towards the end of 2020, former NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff and referee Aja Smith revealed that they had become engaged over Christmas time, seeing out the year on a high.

Multiple-time WWE RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and her fiance Andrade announced their engagement on New Year's Day in 2020, with the latter taking to Twitter to excitedly announce "she said si!" The pair regularly post loved-up pictures to their Instagram accounts, including their matching costumes on Halloween.

As well as these WWE couples, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins became engaged in 2019, and their 2020 wedding is still on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Becky Lynch said yes to Seth Rollins while the pair were enjoying a break away from WWE. The pair recently welcomed their first child into the world, a daughter named Roux.