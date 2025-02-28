WWE creative under fire for The Rock's promo; wrestling legend questions, "How can it be inconsistent?" 

The Rock made a bombshell announcement on SmackDown last Friday. Former WWE manager Jim Cornette has now reviewed the show and shared his thoughts on the segment.

The Final Boss called out Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to speak about their growing friendship over the last year. However, he suddenly informed the American Nightmare that he wanted him to work as 'his champion' and give his soul to The Rock.

On a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the veteran questioned how the Rock could switch between a heel and babyface during the show. He noted how the Final Boss praised and even kissed Cody on the cheeks. Cornette pointed out that their entire storyline began when the 52-year-old started assaulting Rhodes in the buildup to WrestleMania last year. He felt there was no explanation for how the two megastars buried their differences.

"How can it be inconsistent if it's so carefully fu**ing written? Every time he shows up, is he gonna kiss somebody, or is he gonna fu**ing whip him with a weight belt? He has been alternately fu**ing playing up to the audience and calling them s*xual deviants with diseases. He's kissing Cody on the face, but he wants to own his soul. But last year, this whole thing started with him kicking the sh*t out of him. They never really made up, made up. We just saw Rock come back and start kissing him." [From 19:02 - 19:48]

Cody Rhodes is considering The Rock's offer

After the promo, The Rock announced that he would be at the Elimination Chamber PLE and hoped to get an answer from Cody Rhodes by then.

This week on RAW, Cody started discussing the proposal when he was interrupted by Seth Rollins. The Visionary urged Rhodes not to take up the offer. He spoke about their ordeal in dethroning the Bloodline at WrestleMania last year.

Seth concluded that he would win the Elimination Chamber match and wanted to face the true Cody Rhodes and not some soulless corporate champion.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

