WWE crowns a new champion ahead of Night of Champions; veteran questions the decision

WWE crowned a new champion on SmackDown ahead of Night of Champions as Zelina Vega lost the Women's United States Championship to Giulia. However, the decision came under criticism from wrestling veteran Vince Russo, who questioned the motive behind putting the title on Zelina in the first place.

Ad

SmackDown before Night of Champions featured three title matches. While the Street Profits vs. The Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team Championship ended in a DQ, Tiffany Stratton was able to retain her title against Nia Jax. However, the same wasn't the case with Zelina Vega, who lost the Women's United States Championship to Giulia. Vega's title reign came to an end after just weeks, during which she put the gold on the line just once.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo questioned Zelina Vega's title run, noting that she did not gain anything from it:

"Zelina Vega was the US Champion. In my mind, they put the belt on her because she needed something, and they put the belt on her to get her over. What happens is, four weeks later, they take the belt off of her, and she’s now at the same place she was before she ever got the belt. I don’t understand."

Ad

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

The former WWE writer added that Chelsea Green was very entertaining but lost the Women's US Title to Vega, who did nothing with it:

"They took the belt off Chelsea Green to put it on her. Chelsea was very entertaining. She’s got the belt for four weeks, and they take it off already. That didn’t escalate the character." [From 29:49 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Fans were also puzzled by WWE's booking of Zelina Vega's title reign. However, many have high hopes for Giulia and expect her to hold the gold for a longer period.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and embed the video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!