WWE cut The New Day and Sheamus from WrestleMania Night 1

According to reports, WWE officially cut or potentially moved The New Day vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland from WrestleMania Night 1.

The tag match got scheduled after animosity grew between the two teams on Smackdown. Unfortunately, WWE's decision to cut the match was due to time restraints and a few matches running overtime.

The match was supposed to go before or after the Charlotte vs. Ronda Rousey before it got cut. Kofi Kingston confirmed on Twitter the unfortunate news that his WrestleMania match got scrapped from having its scheduled moment:

#WrestleMania To be in the business for an extended duration of time is to experience the highest of highs as well as lowest of lows. Yes, it hurts; but we take it and we use it to propel us forward. To be in the business for an extended duration of time is to experience the highest of highs as well as lowest of lows. Yes, it hurts; but we take it and we use it to propel us forward.#WrestleMania

It's a bummer for both groups who worked hard to prepare for their match on The Grandest Show of them All. We'll have to see if The New Day, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland get time to have their match on Night 2 of WrestleMania.

WrestleMania Night 1 was filled with long matches

The first night of WrestleMania was wild, thrilling, and stupendous. We saw the return of Cody Rhodes to WWE after six years of absence. Cody faced Seth Rollins.

Their match was a thrilling affair lasting a great time to become an instant classic. The closing moments will especially be something to remember as Rhodes made a tribute to his late great father, Dusty Rhodes, by delivering a Bionic Elbow to Rollins and an eventual Cross Rhodes to win the match.

We also saw the incredible story between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair come to a close in one of the night's best matches. Belair pulled out an emotional win after an amazing finish by The EST of WWE.

Other entertaining matches from Night 1 include Rey & Dominik Mysterio coming up short against Logan Paul & The Miz in a surprisingly entertaining affair. Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey didn't disappoint, with Flair retaining in the end.

