WWE cut ticket prices in half for RAW in debut location amid reports of AEW selling out

WWE has reportedly slashed ticket prices by half for their debut at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York on November 29. This was reported by WrestleTix on Twitter.

The report stated that WWE had sold a little over 3000 tickets for RAW. Since then, the prices for the remaining tickets have dropped from over $30 to $15.

"Just noticed a major shift in pricing for the WWE event. In some cases the prices have been cut in half. Previously upper decks were $30+, some are now available for $15. More in the morning," WrestleTix reported.

Opening on November 20, the UBS Arena will be the home of NHL’s New York Islanders. WWE RAW debuting on the 29th will make it the first wrestling show in the state-of-the-art facility.

AEW will make its debut in the same arena with Dynamite on December 9. The venue will also witness Rampage tapings on the same date.

Tony Khan's promotion has reportedly sold 7,639 tickets so far and is quite close to selling out the arena, which might have prompted WWE to slash ticket prices.

Roman Reigns will be present on WWE RAW for UBS Arena debut

Vince McMahon's company has already advertised Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the upcoming show despite the Tribal Chief being part of Smackdown.

There is no update on the rest of the Bloodline members being present on RAW that night. However, the November 29 episode of RAW will take place a week after Survivor Series in Brooklyn. This might lead to Usos making a surprise appearance on Monday night RAW.

Vince McMahon and Tony Khan running their flagship shows in the space of a week adds more intrigue to the statistical aspect of wrestling.

