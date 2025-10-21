WWE Cuts Broadcast After Nikki Bella's Unfortunate Wardrobe Mishap on RAW

Nikki Bella returned on WWE RAW tonight, as she made her way out to the ring to help the Women's World Champion. Unfortunately, there was a botch, and the broadcast was cut as well.

Ad

Nikki Bella's appearance on WWE RAW saw the screen go to black

Tonight, Stephanie Vaquer was in a match on WWE RAW as she wrestled Roxanne Perez. She was able to get the win despite interference from Raquel Rodriguez, but there was an issue with what happened after. She was attacked by the two stars, and Bella made her way out to the ring to save her friend. Her return to RAW saw her take out both stars, but she was also knocked down.

Ad

Trending

Unfortunately, it went completely wrong. When she was knocked down and got back up, the screen cut to black. This happened after a slight mishap with her gear, leading to the company deciding to cut the broadcast immediately.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

The screen came back after some time, when the unfortunate mishap had been corrected, with the focus being on Roxanne and Raquel instead.

“Hot Sauce” Bill Moss @therealBillMoss I swear, anytime Nikki Bella comes out the screen goes black… #WWERaw

Ad

Nikki Bella appears to be forging an alliance with Stephanie Vaquer

After the runout, Stephanie Vaquer had some words with Nikki Bella. The veteran star had some words of wisdom for her. There, she told Vaquer that she would be in trouble now with the title, as she had a target on her back, and that she could not trust anyone. Whether that meant her as well, remains to be seen.

Ad

For the moment, they appear to be a team together taking on the Judgment Day. However, the alliance is fragile, for as long as Stephanie Vaquer will team with Bella, it will be easy for the star to turn on her and become one of those stars that she was warning the champion about.

The coming weeks will have a lot to reveal about what's next for them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More