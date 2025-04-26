WWE cuts broadcast multiple times after Tiffany Stratton's apparent accident on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown saw Tiffany Stratton in an impromptu match against Jade Cargill. However, the broadcast was cut several times due to an accidental moment.

Tiffany Stratton was out on SmackDown after successfully defending her Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. The star didn't get much time to celebrate her win, though, as Jade Cargill came out and challenged her, with the two of them ending up in a bout against each other.

The bout didn't get too far thanks to interference from Naomi and Nia Jax, who had unfinished business with Cargill and Stratton, respectively. They were busy trying to destroy their opponents, with Jax getting the last word on the night.

Before that, though, it appeared that Tiffany Stratton suffered an accident during the broadcast, which led to the feed being cut multiple times. This happened after Jade Cargill hit Stratton with a superplex. Unfortunately, there was an issue with her top, which caused her problems. WWE cut the broadcast multiple times and brought up the black screen instead.

Stratton and Cargill will have their work cut out for them now that Naomi and Nia Jax have clarified their positions. It seems they are heading for another feud.

