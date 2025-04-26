  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Tiffany Stratton
  • WWE cuts broadcast multiple times after Tiffany Stratton's apparent accident on SmackDown

WWE cuts broadcast multiple times after Tiffany Stratton's apparent accident on SmackDown

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 26, 2025 04:16 GMT
The star was in a match (Credit: WWE SmackDown)
The star was in a match (Credit: WWE SmackDown on Netflix)

WWE SmackDown saw Tiffany Stratton in an impromptu match against Jade Cargill. However, the broadcast was cut several times due to an accidental moment.

Ad

Tiffany Stratton was out on SmackDown after successfully defending her Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. The star didn't get much time to celebrate her win, though, as Jade Cargill came out and challenged her, with the two of them ending up in a bout against each other.

The bout didn't get too far thanks to interference from Naomi and Nia Jax, who had unfinished business with Cargill and Stratton, respectively. They were busy trying to destroy their opponents, with Jax getting the last word on the night.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Before that, though, it appeared that Tiffany Stratton suffered an accident during the broadcast, which led to the feed being cut multiple times. This happened after Jade Cargill hit Stratton with a superplex. Unfortunately, there was an issue with her top, which caused her problems. WWE cut the broadcast multiple times and brought up the black screen instead.

Stratton and Cargill will have their work cut out for them now that Naomi and Nia Jax have clarified their positions. It seems they are heading for another feud.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications