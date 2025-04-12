WWE cuts broadcast as Tiffany Stratton seemingly suffers accident on SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton suffered a wardrobe-related accident on SmackDown this week. WWE was forced to cut the broadcast.
Tiffany Stratton is one of the fastest-rising stars in the WWE. Since making her main roster debut, she won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match and then cashed it in to become the WWE Women's Champion. Now, she is gearing up to defend her title against who many call the greatest female performer in WWE history, Charlotte Flair. Given that Stratton is the WWE Women's Champion, she is one of the targeted stars.
Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Roxanne Perez was being interviewed backstage when she said that since Ava won't give her a title match at NXT Stand & Deliver, she came to speak to Nick Aldis. She said she would gladly compete for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania since Tiffany can't handle the pressure. Tiffany heard her comments and immediately confronted her. She even challenged Perez to a match later on in the night.
Roxanne Perez proved that she is a future star by taking Stratton to her limit. During the closing stages of the match, Perez went for a cartwheel knee drop on Stratton when the feed cut to black for a few seconds before resuming. This could've been done to hide Tiffany's apparent wardrobe malfunction.
Tiffany Stratton will face her toughest challenge yet against Charlotte Flair next week at The Grandest Stage of Them All.