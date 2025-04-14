WWE cuts off Liv Morgan and edits it out

Liv Morgan was cut off by WWE, and that moment has now been edited out. The star was in the middle of it.

Liv Morgan is one of WWE's biggest stars and is heading into WrestleMania 41 as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. She will defend her title against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, teaming up with Raquel Rodriguez. As one of the top stars in the company, she has been prominently featured on the shows. However, the company has now cut her off during a segment.

Morgan was being interviewed on RAW when she decided to comment about Dominik Mysterio and how he was going to win, but before she could finish, she was cut off by the company in the middle of whatever she was saying.

They didn't go back to her and reveal what she was going to say. In the Netflix replay, the moment has been edited out altogether, not showing the promo.

Liv Morgan was talking about how Dominik Mysterio would show how much of a man he was after asking them to wait.

"Wait, wait, wait. While I'm here, I think it is important to say that tonight Daddy Dom will show much of a man he is, when he fa...."

Later that night, Dominik Mysterio faced Penta but was unable to win.

