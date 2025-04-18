WWE cuts off the mic of controversial stars at WrestleMania event

WWE cut off the microphones of multi-time Tag Team Champions during an ongoing event. The wrestling promotion did so while the duo was addressing the crowd at the WrestleMania 41 Kickoff.

The New Day showed up unannounced on the stage to interrupt Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods spoke about their legacy as a tag team and claimed they would become 13-time WWE Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 41.

However, before the two could wrap up, their microphones were cut off. They then tried to speak into Pat McAfee and Michael Cole's mics, which were also cut off. The two were left with no choice but to leave the stage with the crowd chanting, "Shut the f**k up."

The New Day will challenge The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship on Night One of WrestleMania 41. The two teams previously wrestled for the titles on the April 7 edition of WWE RAW. The match ended with the former Viking Raiders retaining the titles after The New Day won via DQ.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have not won a championship on the main roster since 2021. It remains to be seen if the two will be able to wrap the gold around their waists after the match on Sunday.

