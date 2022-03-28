WWE cuts Ronda Rousey botch from SmackDown replays; fans react on Twitter

WWE recently shared a video of the SmackDown segment featuring Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair but edited out a big mistake.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet is set to challenge Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. They have been feuding ever since Rousey challenged Charlotte for the title after winning the Women's Royal Rumble earlier this year.

Their most recent exchange on SmackDown saw Ronda Rousey mistakenly call herself the "SmackDown Champion," omitting the word "Women's" from the title. She tried to cover up the mistake by saying they shouldn't add the term women to the championship, but the damage was already done.

WWE posted the segment on Twitter, but they cut the botch from Ronda's promo replay.

WWE @WWE When @RondaRousey learns she can’t get retribution because #SmackDown Women’s Champion @MsCharlotteWWE is not in-person on SmackDown, she unleashes a verbal assault on The Opportunity. When @RondaRousey learns she can’t get retribution because #SmackDown Women’s Champion @MsCharlotteWWE is not in-person on SmackDown, she unleashes a verbal assault on The Opportunity. https://t.co/SpVA1e7SpF

Last month, the company did something similar with another botch involving Ronda and Charlotte. Rousey teamed up with Naomi to take on Charlotte and Sonya Deville in a tag team match at Elimination Chamber.

All four engaged in a confrontation on the pre-taped SmackDown ahead of the premium live event. The segment saw Rousey slam Charlotte Flair into a table, but the latter didn't sell the attack. As a result, that portion was removed from the show.

Fans disappointed with Ronda Rousey's promo on WWE SmackDown

Fans weren't particularly impressed with Ronda Rousey's 'promo war' with Charlotte Flair on the blue brand. She fumbled throughout the segment, which fetched a lot of criticism from the viewers.

Even the revised version of the segment wasn't well-received on Twitter. Many noted how Ronda Rousey could use a manager, while others suggested that she should deliver pre-taped promos until she improves her mic skills.

One fan said:

"She should LEARN to cut a promo. She acts like she's talking on the phone having a 1 sided conversation."

Another suggested:

"Paul Heyman yo, can you teach her how to cut a promo?"

Others resorted to expressing their opinions using GIFs and videos. Some of them are listed below:

conan_kun @conanedogawa316 @WWE @RondaRousey @MsCharlotteWWE Even Cesaro and Ricochet have much more charisma and better mic skill than Ronda @WWE @RondaRousey @MsCharlotteWWE Even Cesaro and Ricochet have much more charisma and better mic skill than Ronda

Despite the controversy, WWE has kept the edited videos on social media. The creative team now has a massive job at hand to restore interest in Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair as we inch closer to WrestleMania 38.

