WWE: Damian Priest wants to team up with 60-time champion

WWE Superstar Damian Priest exited The Judgment Day following a significant betrayal at SummerSlam 2024. One of the standout moments during his time with the villainous faction was his entertaining on-screen interactions with R-Truth.

R-Truth (Ronnie Killings) has won the United States Championship, Hardcore Championship, and Tag Team Title twice each. He also holds the record for most reigns with the now-defunct 24/7 Championship, winning it an impressive 54 times between 2019 and 2022.

Before SummerSlam 2024, the 60-time champion repeatedly tried to join The Judgment Day, much to Priest's annoyance. Despite Truth's persistent efforts, The Archer of Infamy didn't officially recruit him to the group. This playful back-and-forth added a new layer to The Judgment Day's storyline.

On INSIGHT, Chris Van Vliet asked the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion to share his thoughts on R-Truth. Damian Priest praised the 52-year-old's on-screen work and acknowledged that they would eventually team up.

"Ah Ronnie [Killings], that guy. I mean, look, it goes without saying at some point we’re gonna have to team, we’re gonna have to properly. The guy is unbelievable how talented of a performer, actually, I can’t even say he’s a performer that’s him," he said.

The Archer of Infamy highlighted Truth's humor and likability. He further disclosed that the veteran made him laugh to tears.

"Because we’re in the locker room or backstage, just walking by off camera and the guy has me in tears sometimes laughing. It’s unbelievable how funny he is, and it’s just his natural way of being. He’s just a funny guy and really lovable person. So everything you see on TV that’s real, that’s why. And it’s clear as day that he broke me a few times." (H/T: CVV)

Damian Priest comments on winning a WWE World Title at WrestleMania 40

The former Judgment Day member grabbed his first-ever WWE World Title at WrestleMania XL. Priest successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

During the same interaction with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, The Archer of Infamy discussed the emotional turmoil he endured following the events that took place in Philadelphia.

"If I’m being honest, it was emotional. I partied with my friends and family afterwards. We had a celebration, it was a great time. But then when I got back to my room, it was kind of one of those things where I was like, 'What is this? How is this happening?' And yet, just holding the title in my hand, looking at it, and just it was like one of those things, like, my entire life flashed, everything I had to go through to get to that point," said Damian Priest. [H/T: CVV]

Given that Finn Balor cost the 41-year-old WWE star the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, fans are eager to see the two men face off in a major match sometime in the future.

