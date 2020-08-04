WWE debuts RAW Underground - featuring a ring with no ropes

RAW Underground was announced tonight by Shane McMahon on WWE RAW, whereby talents will grapple in a ring with no ropes in a darkened, disused room in the WWE Performance Center.

WWE announced very late in the day that Shane O'Mac would be back on tonight's show after an absence of almost one year, and he later tweeted himself to say he was coming to "shake up" WWE - and, boy, he was not wrong!

Shane McMahon announced a whole new vision for WWE, with a new Bloodsport-esque style of wrestling named RAW Underground, which takes place in a ring with no ropes in a darkened room in the Performance Center.

What is RAW Underground?

"RAW Underground" is apparently the brainchild of Shane McMahon, and apparently will see WWE Superstars do battle in a ring with no ropes, in an MMA-style setting. The "fights" see talent surround the ring with a referee dressed entirely in black officiating the match where two wrestlers grapple Bloodsport-style.

The production is reminiscent of Lucha Underground's gritty, underground feel, whereby people would meet up in an abandoned building purely to wrestle - and seems like somewhat of a departure from the polished, arena style we've come to expect from WWE.

It looks like the new style of matches could become a permanent feature on WWE RAW going forward, and offer a completely new style of wrestling on the show.

Shane McMahon has just introduced #RAWUnderground on #WWERAW as two talents grapple in a ring with no ropes behind him. pic.twitter.com/a88Ogb6Oz6 — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) August 4, 2020

We'll keep you updated with any more news regarding RAW Underground as and when we get it.