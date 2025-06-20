WWE deliberately made Bill Goldberg look bad, says former champion

Bill Goldberg joined WWE for the first time in 2003 after making a name for himself in WCW in the late 1990s and early 2000s. In a recent video, 21-time Hardcore Champion Stevie Richards gave his thoughts on why the former football player's first WWE run started badly.

On April 27, 2003, Goldberg defeated The Rock at Backlash in his WWE debut match. Two weeks before the event, Dustin Rhodes' eccentric Goldust character placed a wig on the former WCW star backstage on RAW.

The light-hearted segment was designed to add another layer to Goldberg's dominant persona. However, Richards said on The Stevie Richards Show that WWE's higher-ups likely wanted the WCW legend to fail:

"Here comes the backstage pre-tape with Goldust, which is automatically gonna break that super serious Goldberg character standing next to this. You're already watered down instantly. No offense to Dustin, but it's not the right time for that kind of comedy. But Goldust just didn't put the wig on Bill out of nowhere because Bill would be like, 'Get this off me. Let's do it again.' That was directed. That was on purpose. That was a receipt on Goldberg." [1:30 – 2:04]

Trending

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Richards worked for WWE from 1999 to 2008. He lost his only match against Bill Goldberg on the July 28, 2003, episode of RAW.

Stevie Richards on Bill Goldberg's WCW association

In the mid-to-late 1990s, WCW Nitro and WWE RAW battled for television ratings supremacy every Monday night. Bill Goldberg played a key role in Nitro's success over RAW in late 1997 and early 1998. As a result, he arrived in WWE with a reputation as a "WCW guy."

Stevie Richards believes WWE management mistreated Goldberg simply because of his history with WCW:

"That's exactly what it is. 'Here's a WCW guy. We're gonna make him look less than, then years and years later we're gonna try to build him back up.' After we [WWE] destroyed him, and people didn't forget that." [7:07 – 7:17]

Expand Tweet

Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016 after a 12-year absence. On July 12, the 58-year-old will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event in his final match.

Please credit The Stevie Richards Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More