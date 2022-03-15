WWE did not allow Rey Mysterio's family to attend the WrestleMania 35 after party

WWE stopped Rey Mysterio's family from entering the WrestleMania after-party in New York in 2019 as the Master of the 619's family did not have wristbands to get into the party.

Despite not having an off-season, WrestleMania is very much the culmination of a year of hard work from everyone involved in WWE, from the crew to the superstars performing in the ring.

Speaking on the latest episode of Monday Mailbag, former WWE referee Mike Chioda recapped a moment in 2019 when Rey Mysterio was unable to get his family into the Mania' after party.

“A few years ago, at my last WrestleMania in New Jersey, at the end of the night, Rey Mysterio couldn’t get his family in. He didn’t have enough wristbands. Me and my wife, we went out with Rey, and his wife, and his son Dominik. We went outside with Rey and stuff, and I was like Rey, I’ll go in, I’ll get a couple of wristbands, I’ll come back out to you and give them to them, and we’ll just bring everybody in." H/T Wrestling Inc

Rey has had a very long and successful career with WWE, given that he is also the cover star of their new video game WWE 2K22.

Chioda then went on to say how Rey felt disrespected by WWE despite being a tenured member of the roster.

"There were a couple top people on the list, top people in the company that were like, no, you can’t get in if you don’t have the bands. It’s like, you’ve worked for the company for this many years and you’re telling me my family [can’t come in]? WrestleMania was supposed to be a big thing for you and your family, and it just became so difficult to have fun with the family even at the afterparty. It was very disappointing at times, definitely.” H/T Wrestling Inc

Given WWE's mismanagement of certain stars and backstage moments over the years, the story surrounding Rey Mysterio being unable to allow his family into the after-party is not a surprising one.

Rey Mysterio will team up with his son Dominik at WrestleMania

After weeks of verbal and physical altercations with The Miz, Rey and Dominik Mysterio will collide with the A-Lister at WrestleMania.

However, The Miz will not be on his own as he is teaming up with social media star turned boxer Logan Paul.

Although Paul is far less experienced than his opponents in the ring, he has shown his ability to physically perform on the biggest stages in recent years as he boxed against the legendary Floyd Mayweather last year.

