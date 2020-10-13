Night Two of the 2020 WWE Draft took place on Monday Night RAW, and was a more exciting night than we got on SmackDown out the gate. The first round of the night saw the Street Profits moved to SmackDown. Meanwhile, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt jumped to RAW, the brand where Wyatt's latest personality first called home.

With rumors that Bray Wyatt was going to be the one to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship down the line, it was quite a shock to see him swap brands. Knowing that, SmackDown needed to grab a top talent to face off against the Tribal Chief.

That's exactly what the Blue Brand was able to do.

Round 2 WWE Draft picks include former WWE Champions

The second round of the 2020 WWE Draft included five heavy hitters. Kevin Owens had just put away Aleister Black in a brutal No DQ Match when Stephanie McMahon showed up, sending the Prize Fighter to Fridays.

Braun Strowman (RAW) Daniel Bryan (SmackDown) Matt Riddle (RAW) Kevin Owens (SmackDown) Jeff Hardy (RAW)

Monday Night RAW managed to pick up two former World Champions in Braun Strowman and Jeff Hardy. Not only that, but they got a big up-and-comer in the Original Bro, Matt Riddle.

While Friday nights did lose the Monster Among Men, they got a new challenger for Roman Reigns in Kevin Owens. Not only that, but they managed to keep one of the best WWE Superstars in the company, Daniel Bryan.

The night is still young, but round two of night two of the WWE Draft could be the most exciting of the whole event so far. Overall, a great round for both shows as the WWE Draft continues.

Stay tuned for further updates on Sportskeeda WWE.