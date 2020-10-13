Round 7 of Night Two of the 2020 WWE Draft happened on RAW Talk hosted by Charly Caruso and 24/7 Champion R-Truth. While it didn't feature big names, it did include a few surprises.

Round 7 Draft Picks

Lana to RAW

Natalya to SmackDown

Riddick Moss to RAW

The Riott Squad to SmackDown

Arturo Ruas to RAW

Lana and Natalya officially part ways after WWE Draft

The most shocking name on the WWE Draft was arguably Lana. Natalya broke off the alliance with The Ravishing Russian following their loss to Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose in a tag team match on this week's RAW.

Advertisement

Lana bounced back from the heartbreak to win the Battle Royal to determine the No. 1 Contender to Asuka's RAW Women's Championship on the main event of this week's RAW. She will now face Asuka next week on the season premiere of the Red brand.

Natalya will now look for greener pastures on SmackDown after ending her partnership with Lana.

Former 24/7 Champion Riddick Moss, who has been heavily featured during RAW Underground is now a full-time member on the Red brand. However, Moss is currently out of in-ring action due to an injury.

Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan, The Riott Squad now find themselves going back to SmackDown, the place where they debuted as a faction alongside former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan in 2017.

Back to where it all began ... 😈 https://t.co/Xi3unRnvHF — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) October 13, 2020

Also, another Superstar who was featured on RAW Underground, Arturo Ruas, was the last Superstar to be picked up on this year's WWE Draft. The former NXT Superstar is now also officially a member of Monday Night RAW.