Round 7 of Night Two of the 2020 WWE Draft happened on RAW Talk hosted by Charly Caruso and 24/7 Champion R-Truth. While it didn't feature big names, it did include a few surprises.
Round 7 Draft Picks
Lana to RAW
Natalya to SmackDown
Riddick Moss to RAW
The Riott Squad to SmackDown
Arturo Ruas to RAW
Lana and Natalya officially part ways after WWE Draft
The most shocking name on the WWE Draft was arguably Lana. Natalya broke off the alliance with The Ravishing Russian following their loss to Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose in a tag team match on this week's RAW.
Lana bounced back from the heartbreak to win the Battle Royal to determine the No. 1 Contender to Asuka's RAW Women's Championship on the main event of this week's RAW. She will now face Asuka next week on the season premiere of the Red brand.
Natalya will now look for greener pastures on SmackDown after ending her partnership with Lana.
Former 24/7 Champion Riddick Moss, who has been heavily featured during RAW Underground is now a full-time member on the Red brand. However, Moss is currently out of in-ring action due to an injury.
Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan, The Riott Squad now find themselves going back to SmackDown, the place where they debuted as a faction alongside former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan in 2017.
Also, another Superstar who was featured on RAW Underground, Arturo Ruas, was the last Superstar to be picked up on this year's WWE Draft. The former NXT Superstar is now also officially a member of Monday Night RAW.Published 13 Oct 2020, 09:55 IST