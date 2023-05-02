The WWE Draft 2023 Night 2 began on RAW with Triple H once again opening the proceedings. With the #1 pick, Triple H selected SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator will be moving back to RAW less than a month after becoming a SmackDown-exclusive star.

Rhea Ripley was on Monday Night RAW until the build-up to WrestleMania 39, where she chose to face SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. After defeating Charlotte in an instant classic at WrestleMania, she became exclusive to SmackDown as the brand's champion.

Now, the title exchange situation is all but guaranteed after the WWE Draft 2023. For one, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has been drafted to SmackDown, while her upcoming challenger at Backlash, Iyo Sky, has also been sent to Friday nights – meaning that whoever wins this weekend and walks out as RAW Women's Champion will still be going to the blue brand.

Rhea Ripley, meanwhile, faces LWO's Zelina Vega in Puerto Rico. While Zelina isn't expected to win, she could be the only person to possibly keep the title on SmackDown. But as we said, nobody expects that to truly happen.

In a similar light, few believe that Iyo Sky will be the one to end Belair's year-long reign as RAW Women's Champion.

