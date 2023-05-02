WWE Draft 2023: Latest draft appears to confirm tag team titles will be changing brands

In Round Six of the 2023 WWE Draft, Hall of Famers JBL and Teddy Long announced that NXT Superstars Katana Chance and Kayden Carter would shift to the RAW brand.

During this past week's episode of SmackDown, NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were fresh off being drafted to the blue brand.

However, Chance and Carter are slated to face Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn on the upcoming episode of NXT for the Women's Tag Team Championship match. The encounter was declared on SmackDown when the champions were met by Chance and Carter after being selected to the main roster.

Since both tag teams are offered a chance on the main roster, it will presumably mark their last match in the NXT. However, it could also mean that WWE fans can witness new champions in Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, who could work on both shows.

In the final round of the WWE Draft, JBL and Teddy Long selected the Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) for RAW. At #2, the Hall of Famer drafted Rick Boogs to the blue brand, followed by NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes for SmackDown.

It remains to be seen if Fyre and Dawn can retain their tag titles during the upcoming NXT edition.

What are your thoughts on the 6th round of the 2023 WWE Draft? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes