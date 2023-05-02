WWE Draft 2023: Shawn Michaels announces champions are drafted after Brock Lesnar's interruption causes issues on RAW

Night 2 of the WWE Draft was interrupted by Brock Lesnar. This left NXT Executive Shawn Michaels to announce the selections by himself.

For the first pick in Round Three, Raw drafted Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. It seems the Women's Tag Team Championships will be exclusive to Monday Night Raw, which is a huge blow to SmackDown's women's tag team division.

﻿SmackDown then drafted the Empress of Tomorrow, Asuka. The Japanese star is a fierce competitor and has been a dominant force in the women's division since her debut. Her addition to SmackDown is sure to provide plenty of exciting matches.

Raw went on to draft Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of The New Day. Kingston and Woods are 11-time WWE Tag Team Champions. Notably, Big E was not listed as being drafted to Raw alongside his New Day partners.

The Powerhouse of Positivity broke his C1 vertebrae in two places on the March 11, 2022 edition of SmackDown. While his future is uncertain, there is little doubt that The New Day will immediately bolster Raw's tag team division.

Finally, on SmackDown, we have Ridge Holland, Butch, and Sheamus, also known as The Brawling Brutes. These three men are tough competitors and will continue to showcase their unique fighting style on SmackDown.

The WWE Universe will have to wait and see what comes of these draft picks.

