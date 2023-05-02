Vince McMahon will be keeping a close eye on the progress of the #2 overall pick of the WWE Draft 2023 Night 2, as United States Champion Austin Theory has officially moved to SmackDown for the first time in his career.

While SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley was the first pick on Night 2 to be drafted to RAW, Triple H announced that Austin Theory will be moving to SmackDown with the United States Championship - making it the first time in his career that he is a star of the blue brand.

Theory has made numerous appearances on SmackDown before and even faced SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee last year at WrestleMania 38. However, he has primarily been a staple of the RAW brand, but that will now change.

The move makes sense since Gunther and his Imperium faction were drafted to RAW this past Friday. It's a welcome move and continues the trend of a lot more brand changes than usual this year in the WWE Draft.

As you know, Vince McMahon was a huge advocate for Austin Theory – both on-screen and behind the scenes. He hasn't been overly involved in WWE creative since the RAW after WrestleMania 39, although it was reported that Vince McMahon recently made changes to RAW remotely.

As for Austin Theory, the young star has a big challenge ahead of him before his jump to SmackDown as he faces Bronson Reed and The All Mighty Bobby Lashley in a huge title defense at Backlash 2023.

