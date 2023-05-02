WWE Draft announcements on RAW interrupted by 11-time world champion 

Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was all set to make the announcements for round three of the WWE Draft. He appeared last week to announce the NXT call-ups, but on the latest episode of RAW, he, alongside Adam Pearce, was interrupted by former world champion Brock Lesnar.

The 11-time world champion has one reign as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, three reigns as Universal Champion and seven reigns as WWE Champion. He is all set to face Cody Rhodes this weekend in the main event of Backlash, and he couldn't wait to make his way out, doing so before the segment was even supposed to air.

Adam Pearce requested Brock Lesnar not to make a scene on RAW, and when The Beast Incarnate came out, Adam Pearce said that the WWE Draft was first priority over everything. He called a lot of security and even backup security, but Lesnar only laughed it off.

He wasn't laughing, however, when Cody Rhodes managed to launch a sneak attack on him and was forced to be held back by security while The Beast Incarnate retreated.

Shawn Michaels wasn't too happy about the WWE Draft proceedings being interrupted, but fans will be happy with how things played out in the segment as Cody Rhodes stood tall.

