WWE Draft officially announced during Monday Night RAW

During the first commercial break of this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, the WWE Draft was officially announced. It will start with SmackDown on October 1st and conclude with RAW on October 4th.

This year's WWE Draft takes place nearly a full year after the last one, which took place on October 9th and 12th in 2020.

The top picks in that draft were WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to SmackDown and Drew McIntyre to Monday Night RAW.

The tweet above makes it official that the draft will consist of only RAW and SmackDown. It appears that NXT, which is undergoing re-branding starting tomorrow, September 14th, will not be included in this year's WWE Draft.

Who will possibly switch brands during this year's WWE Draft?

As with every edition of the WWE Draft, there will be some major names switching brands to create new rivalries. This year, likely options include Bobby Lashley moving to SmackDown to start a dream feud with Brock Lesnar and Big E to potentially reunite with his New Day teammates, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

The current Money In The Bank briefcase holder is present on this week's Monday Night RAW and has promised to cash in tonight.

While NXT is officially not a part of this year's WWE Draft based on the official tweet, don't be surprised if RAW or SmackDown drafts someone as a call-up from the black and gold brand.

Some of the most likely competitors that could be called up would include WWE Superstars like Odyssey Jones and Xia Li, who have recently completed dark matches for the main roster.

Who would you like to see switch brands in this year's WWE Draft? Please sound off in the comments and let us know!

