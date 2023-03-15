WWE should not have dropped promising Kevin Owens gimmick from 4 years ago, insists Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens is currently occupied with his war against Roman Reigns-led Bloodline, but former writer Vince Russo is not convinced of his on-screen character.

Four years ago, WWE played a vignette of Kevin Owens in a bowling alley to share an update on his in-ring return. Owens was recovering from knee surgery and appeared in a brief video to talk about his progress, where he revealed that he was spending time with his family during his hiatus.

Vince Russo believes it would have been the perfect gimmick for KO because he is very believable as an "every guy." He spoke about the topic at length on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and noted:

"There was one vignette that I saw Kevin Owens in, and I am like that's the direction they need to go. And it was dropped the next week like they drop everything else. Bro, the one vignette was he was at a bowling alley, and he was bowling with his kid. He should be every man, that's how he should be bro. And I saw that one with the kid, and he played off his kid great, and that was it. And we never saw that again, we went back to The Prizefighter and the duct tape." (14:36 - 15:18)

You can watch the full video below:

Kevin Owens rejects Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

Kevin Owens has maintained his distance from Sami Zayn despite the latter's repeated attempts to reconcile with his former best friend. This week on RAW, KO openly refused help from Zayn and Cody Rhodes in his battle with The Bloodline.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Kevin Owens sold that Samoan spike from Solo Sikoa like it was pure death! My man was throwing up and everything Kevin Owens sold that Samoan spike from Solo Sikoa like it was pure death! My man was throwing up and everything https://t.co/jBkDSTAz9K

The American Nightmare has backed Sami Zayn in his recent brawls with The Bloodline members, but Kevin Owens doesn't want the same for himself. The decision ultimately proved costly for Kevin Owens later in the night when he locked horns with Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight.

The match's closing moments saw The Usos attack Kevin Owens and help Solo Sikoa pick up a win on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if KO finally decides to join forces with Sami Zayn in their mutual goal to destroy Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes