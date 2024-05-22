WWE drops another teaser for injured superstar who's been out for 1 year

On the latest episode of NXT, WWE aired another teaser for Wendy Choo. She has been out of action for a year due to an injury, and it seems like she is ready to make her return very soon.

During an episode of NXT Level Up in May 2023, the 32-year-old star competed in a tag team match, in which she teamed up with Kelani Jordan to take on the team of Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice in a winning effort. This was her last match before she went on a lengthy hiatus. She sustained a knee injury that kept her on the shelf.

Wendy Choo made her return to in-ring action on the April 30, 2024, episode of NXT Level Up, where she defeated Wren Sinclair. She had another match this year, as Choo, Kelani Jordan, and Wren Sinclair defeated Izzi Dame, Jazmyn Nyx, and Stevie Turner in a six-woman tag team match at an NXT live event on May 10, 2024, in Lakeland, Florida.

On the latest episode of NXT, WWE aired a short vignette hyping up the on-screen return of Wendy Choo. She was shown waking up from a nap, as sleeping is part of her gimmick.

The WWE Universe will undoubtedly be excited to see Wendy Choo back in NXT. Only time will tell when that day will arrive.

