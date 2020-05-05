Stills from the trailer

Minutes ago, WWE dropped the full trailer of the much-awaited documentary on The Undertaker titled 'Undertaker: The Last Ride' on all their social media channels. The first chapter of the series will air on the WWE Network this Sunday, 10th May, the day of Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

In the two-and-a-half-minute trailer, we see The Undertaker talking mostly about the last few years of his career where he has found it difficult to deliver in the ring. The trailer also has parts where The Undertaker is contemplating a possible retirement due to his body not being able to cope up with the intensity of the matches.

There are also few graphic scenes in the trailer, so viewer discretion is advised. You can watch the full trailer of 'Undertaker: The Last Ride' here:

The Undertaker adds to his WWE legacy with Boneyard Match

The Undertaker was involved in a feud with AJ Styles in the build-up to WrestleMania 36 which culminated with the Boneyard Match at the Grandest Stage of Them All. The match was the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania and was seen as the best match of the night as well. The match saw The Undertaker return with The Biker persona and saw him bury AJ Styles to win the match.