WWE drops game-changing announcement at Elimination Chamber

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Mar 02, 2025 02:19 GMT
WWE is one of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world [Image credits: Triple H's Instagram handle and wwe.com]

WWE made a huge announcement during this year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The news might make Rhea Ripley extremely happy.

World Wrestling Entertainment's popularity has been at an all-time high since the company merged with UFC under TKO Group Holdings. The merger has allowed both companies to showcase their product in different countries around the world.

During the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, WWE revealed that it will visit Perth, Australia, later this year for a 'weekend takeover.'

This news might make current Australian stars, including the current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, extremely happy as they might get to wrestle in their home country.

The Eradicator last wrestled in her hometown at the 2024 Elimination Chamber. She received a huge reception on the show as she retained the Women's World Championship against Nia Jax.

Mami may not remain a champion when WWE visits Australia this year. Ripley will defend her gold against IYO SKY on the upcoming edition of RAW. If she manages to retain the title, she will face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see if the former Judgment Day star will wrestle in her hometown later this year as a champion.

Edited by Pratik Singh
