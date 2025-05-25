WWE drops insane AJ Styles teaser: "The Face of TNA"

WWE recently took to social media to upload an incredible teaser featuring AJ Styles. The teaser was for a major TNA match at the Battleground Premium Live Event.
After Saturday Night's Main Event, World Wrestling Entertainment is all set for NXT Battleground tonight. The show is stacked with some of the most popular names on the company's developmental brand, including Stephanie Vaquer, Trick Williams, and Jordynne Grace.
The event will also showcase a history-making match between Williams and Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship. Ahead of this much-anticipated clash, the Stamford-based promotion took to X/Twitter to drop an insane teaser featuring AJ Styles' voiceover.
In the post's caption, the company hyped up Battleground and Trick Williams vs. Joe Hendry, highlighting The Phenomenal One's background voice.
"Who will be the face of TNA? Let The Phenomenal @AJStylesOrg get you ready for the history-making @ThisIsTNA World Championship Match between @joehendry and @_trickwilliams TONIGHT at #WWEBattleground! WWE Battleground streams at 8ET/5PT exclusively on @peacock in the U.S. and @netflix internationally," the post read.
Trick Williams can make history at Battleground if he dethrones Joe Hendry as the TNA World Champion. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the match.