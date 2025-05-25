WWE drops insane AJ Styles teaser: "The Face of TNA"

WWE recently took to social media to upload an incredible teaser featuring AJ Styles. The teaser was for a major TNA match at the Battleground Premium Live Event.

Ad

After Saturday Night's Main Event, World Wrestling Entertainment is all set for NXT Battleground tonight. The show is stacked with some of the most popular names on the company's developmental brand, including Stephanie Vaquer, Trick Williams, and Jordynne Grace.

The event will also showcase a history-making match between Williams and Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship. Ahead of this much-anticipated clash, the Stamford-based promotion took to X/Twitter to drop an insane teaser featuring AJ Styles' voiceover.

Ad

Trending

In the post's caption, the company hyped up Battleground and Trick Williams vs. Joe Hendry, highlighting The Phenomenal One's background voice.

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

"Who will be the face of TNA? Let The Phenomenal @AJStylesOrg get you ready for the history-making @ThisIsTNA World Championship Match between @joehendry and @_trickwilliams TONIGHT at #WWEBattleground! WWE Battleground streams at 8ET/5PT exclusively on @peacock in the U.S. and @netflix internationally," the post read.

Ad

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Trick Williams can make history at Battleground if he dethrones Joe Hendry as the TNA World Champion. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More