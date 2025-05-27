WWE drops major hint that 11-time champion will split Judgment Day couple

WWE RAW was interesting last night as Liv Morgan finally made her comeback in the same way that Rhea Ripley returned from injury last year. Upon her arrival, Morgan found out that Dominik Mysterio had seemingly moved on.

Morgan was clearly not impressed that Dominik's eyes were wandering while she was away. When the WWE Universe was watching her dress down "Dirty" Dom and Roxanne Perez in the locker room, Finn Balor could be seen with a huge smile on his face as he watched his potential plan play out.

Balor was the one who introduced Perez to the group and Dominik Mysterio. It's clear that he is trying to cause issues between The Judgment Day couple so that he can isolate Dominik and take the Intercontinental Title away from him.

There has been a power struggle within The Judgment Day since Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley walked away, leaving Balor as the only original member. The Prince has since struggled to push the group forward, with Dominik and Morgan seemingly undermining him at every turn.

Dominik Mysterio pinned Balor to win the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, and The Prince hasn't forgotten that. He is just biding his time and making sure his new potential plan to separate The Miracle Kid and Dominik works.

Balor is an 11-time champion in WWE. He has held the Universal, Intercontinental, United States, Tag Team, and NXT titles.

What is Finn Balor planning for The Judgment Day on WWE RAW?

Finn Balor seemingly wants to cause issues within the group, but his prime objective is to split Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. Later on in the show, Balor was happy that Morgan blamed Raquel Rodriguez for Perez's error.

It seems that Roxanne Perez and Finn Balor could be working together, intending to split the duo and secure an Intercontinental Title for The Prince. Without Morgan's help, Balor might be able to defeat Dominik with ease. It could be an interesting few weeks on RAW if the Irishman is focused on destruction.

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More