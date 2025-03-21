WWE drops major hint that Roman Reigns could be betrayed at WrestleMania 41

WWE dropped a major tease on Friday Night SmackDown, suggesting Roman Reigns might be in for a big surprise heading into WrestleMania next month. The show aired live from Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy, as part of the Stamford-based company's ongoing Europe tour.

Ad

In the final segment of the night, Reigns, accompanied by Paul Heyman, entered the squared circle. The OTC explained why he attacked CM Punk and Seth Rollins on the March 10 edition of Monday Night RAW.

The 38-year-old's promo was cut short by Seth Rollins, followed by CM Punk. The Best in The World hinted he could be in cahoots with The Wiseman. The veteran reminded Reigns that Heyman still owed him a favor before thanking the 59-year-old for delivering Roman Reigns "on a silver platter."

Ad

Trending

WWE might have foreshadowed Heyman betraying Reigns to align with Punk at WrestleMania 41.

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Punk then proceeded to attack Reigns. Seth Rollins also stepped in to throw some shots and turn it into a three-way brawl. The three former World Champions traded blows before security personnel came out to intervene.

Moments before SmackDown went off the air, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins pointed toward the WrestleMania sign, hinting at a showdown between all three stars on The Grandest Stage of Them All. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top if they compete in a Triple-Threat match at The Showcase of The Immortals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback