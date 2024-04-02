WWE drops major hint surrounding potential WrestleMania title change on RAW 

The final WWE RAW before WrestleMania included a massive tag team match between The Judgment Day, The New Day, and DIY. It was as part of this match that Michael Cole appeared to drop a major hint surrounding a potential title change at The Show of Shows.

Before the match got underway, Cole said that the SmackDown and RAW Tag Team Championships would be hanging over the ring and the match would not end until both sets of titles were claimed.

This means that there is a chance that one team could capture one set of titles and someone else could claim the second set. This would be a creative way for the company to finally split the Tag Team Championships after months of rumors.

The titles were unified by The Usos more than a year ago and now it appears that WWE has regretted their decision and wants championships on separate brands again.

The championships have been an issue for Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis and the two men have been talking about a split for a few weeks. Having both titles hung separately above the ring would be the best chance for the company to split them, rather than making an announcement following WrestleMania.

