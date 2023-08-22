WWE drops major tease for Payback rematch following huge loss this week on RAW 

This week's episode of WWE RAW was full of surprises as the match announcements for Payback finally got underway.

One of the biggest surprises of the night saw Chad Gable pick up the win over Gunther, but it was via count out, which meant that the title didn't change hands. Despite this, Gunther's lengthy undefeated record ended as he lost his first singles match since being promoted to the main roster, and now he could be looking for revenge.

Following the match, WWE shared the following update where the wording appears to tease that the two men will once again go head to head next Saturday night, just a week before Gunther is set to break The Honky Tonk Man's record of being the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion.

Gunther has been a fighting champion throughout his reign and was furious with Imperium following the match, so he could likely lay down the challenge for Payback to prove that he has what it takes to defeat Chad Gable. The Ring General has lost to Gable twice now, so he has a real point to prove.

