WWE drops major tease for the return of Finn Balor's Demon ahead of the Royal Rumble

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Jan 28, 2025 02:37 GMT
It could be happening! (image via WWE)

Finn Balor hasn't been seen since he lost his Street Fight Match to Damian Priest a few weeks ago on RAW. Now, it seems that WWE could be teasing a major return.

It was noted on RAW that no one had seen or heard from Balor following his loss, and Dominik Mysterio was then forced to step in to try to help JD McDonagh win the Tag Team Championships back, but they were unsuccessful.

Ahead of the match, many fans spotted a Demon image in the locker room behind JD McDonagh as he prepared for his Tag Team Championship shot.

This could be a hint that Finn Balor could be making his return under his other persona and it will be interesting to see if he enters The Royal Rumble match as The Demon.

It has been years since Balor has been able to unleash his alter ego, but given his recent losses and the issues he is facing on RAW, it could be the perfect time. Damian Priest has now moved over to SmackDown to end their feud, and the boost of The Demon could finally allow Finn Balor to win the Royal Rumble match and main event WrestleMania.

Edited by Neda Ali
