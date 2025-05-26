WWE drops massive announcement; 26-year-old star set to debut this week

WWE just dropped a massive announcement. A young star is set to debut this week.

Jasper Troy started training at the NXT Performance Center in 2023. He has yet to compete on NXT TV. However, he has competed several times on NXT Level Up over the past few years.

Troy got the biggest opportunity when he performed on season one of WWE LFG. Not only was he on the show, but the 26-year-old also made it to the finals and ended up being a season one winner on the show.

Last week on NXT, he appeared on the black and silver brand and signed his contract with Ava. Troy also mentioned that he would make an impact on the show, which he did later in the night by attacking Oba Femi.

Tonight at NXT Battleground, a few matches were announced for this week's episode of NXT. Among those announced was the highly anticipated in-ring debut of Jasper Troy, who will be competing on TV for the first time.

It will be interesting to see who Jasper Troy's first opponent on the black and silver brand is this week.

