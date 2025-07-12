WWE drops shocking announcement moments before NXT Great American Bash

This weekend is mostly dedicated to women’s professional wrestling as WWE has been gearing up for the second-ever Evolution Premium Live Event. Interestingly, the party didn’t end here, as ahead of NXT Great American Bash, the Stamford-based promotion made an interesting announcement celebrating women’s wrestling.

On its official NXT X(formerly Twitter) handle, the sports entertainment juggernaut officially announced that the tag team match featuring Fatal Influence vs. Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe will be the main event of the night.

“🚨 BREAKING 🚨 The Women’s Tag Team Match between Fatal Influence and @JordynneGrace & @BlakeMonroeWWE will be the MAIN EVENT of #WWEGAB!” wrote WWE NXT official Twitter account.

To many, it came as a shocking announcement that WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi will not be main-eventing despite defending his title against Yoshiki Inamura. The promotion would likely end the Great American Bash Premium Live Event with a cliffhanger, hyping the Evolution PLE as Jordynne Grace is all set to face Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne for her NXT Women’s Championship.

It will be interesting to see whether former TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace creates history and flips the entire trajectory of NXT’s women’s division at the all-women’s premium live event after battling in a tag team contest alongside Blake Monroe against Fatal Influence in the main event of WWE NXT Great American Bash.

