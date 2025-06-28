WWE edits out huge issue on SmackDown; issues a disclaimer statement

WWE has now edited out a huge issue on the blue brand's show this week. They made several changes.

Ad

WWE SmackDown was broadcast live throughout the world at 7:30 pm Saudi Arabian time, although in the US, it aired on tape delay on USA Network. There was a huge botch during the live broadcast, as the show stopped airing thanks to a powercut in the area. The stream was down for as long as 30 minutes, and Michael Cole was forced to apologize when the stream returned.

As expected now, the issue has been edited out of the stream that aired in the United States. In the original feed, Randy Orton was cut off and his promo with Cody Rhodes was interrupted. In the new broadcast, they showed the whole promo, albeit with odd camera angles. They showed the two stars face off and warn each other that they were both coming to win and pick up the King of the Ring crown at Night of Champions.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton segment experienced technical issues during the live recording from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Thank you for your patience."

WWE also displayed a disclaimer where they stated that there were technical issues during the broadcast. They also thanked fans for their patience as the lower quality feed aired from the night and it was not like the rest of the broadcast.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!