WWE edits out huge issue on SmackDown; issues a disclaimer statement

WWE has now edited out a huge issue on the blue brand's show this week. They made several changes.
WWE SmackDown was broadcast live throughout the world at 7:30 pm Saudi Arabian time, although in the US, it aired on tape delay on USA Network. There was a huge botch during the live broadcast, as the show stopped airing thanks to a powercut in the area. The stream was down for as long as 30 minutes, and Michael Cole was forced to apologize when the stream returned.
As expected now, the issue has been edited out of the stream that aired in the United States. In the original feed, Randy Orton was cut off and his promo with Cody Rhodes was interrupted. In the new broadcast, they showed the whole promo, albeit with odd camera angles. They showed the two stars face off and warn each other that they were both coming to win and pick up the King of the Ring crown at Night of Champions.
"The Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton segment experienced technical issues during the live recording from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Thank you for your patience."
WWE also displayed a disclaimer where they stated that there were technical issues during the broadcast. They also thanked fans for their patience as the lower quality feed aired from the night and it was not like the rest of the broadcast.
