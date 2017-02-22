WWE News: WWE edits out Big E comment from RAW

What did they edit out?

Jovial jokester of The New Day, Big E

What’s the news?

Big E had another comment cut from the WWE’s YouTube channel’s video of The New Day’s segment on Raw last night.

In case you didn’t know...

The New Day’s storyline since dropping the Tag Team Championships to Sheamus and Cesaro has involved them coming up with plans for making ice cream.

New Day has been making plans for a machine to produce the New Day ice cream. However, Bo Dallas destroyed the blueprints for The New Day’s ice cream machine last week on Monday Night Raw.

The heart of the matter

On the most recent episode of Raw, Lana was in the ring with Rusev and Jinder Mahal and was talking about The New Day, which brought out the world-famous, longest reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history.

The two trios went back and forth for a while before Kofi revealed that they had used their photographic memories to rebuild the plans and now they had gone digital in order to avoid any more sabotage.

Xavier talked about the security of the plans, mentioning the type of encryption that was securing the plans. Lana then proceeded to show the plans on her iPad to The New Day.

Also read: WWE Rumours: Big E gets backstage heat for remark against Charlotte

The three laughed off the thought of anyone else being able to acquire their plans until Lana started reading off some of the necessary parts for the machine and the recipe. Xavier and Kofi reacted in complete disbelief at how Lana got a hold of these plans.

It was at that point where Big E chimed in on the live broadcast and said, “Dude, she’s Russian.” This was likely a thinly-veiled reference at the ability of Russian hackers that has been in world news over the last several months.

Big E’s comment was cut from the video on WWE’s YouTube channel, but you can still hear the crowd laughing about it at around the 1:55 mark. Big E acts like he’s about to lift the microphone to his mouth shortly after Kofi says, “How did she get the plans?” There’s a quick cut in the video and then laughter is heard.

You can watch the edited video below:

What’s next?

It looks like The New Day are headed for a feud with Rusev and Jinder Mahal to occupy them until they are the official hosts of WrestleMania 33 on April 2nd, 2017.

Sportskeeda’s Take

This is not the first instance of one of the big man’s quips being edited out of a video on the WWE’s YouTube channel. Previously, WWE had nixed a comment from Big E in relation to Charlotte Flair’s Women’s Championship reigns.

Fellow New Day member, Kofi Kingston had said, “Ric Flair couldn’t have become a sixteen-time champion without losing the title fifteen times.” Big E had responded by saying “And that’ll be Charlotte in a month,” referencing her propensity for losing the championship on Raw and winning it back at the following pay per view.

We doubt anything comes of this, as Big E is known for his lightning-quick wit and Raw is a live broadcast. There’s only so much WWE can do to combat his fast quips, and this is the extent of that.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com