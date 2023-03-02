Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley lashed out at WWE over a recent photo that was posted on Instagram.

The Nightmare has been one of the most dominant superstars in all of WWE over the past year or so. She has done some of the best work of her career as a member of The Judgment Day on RAW.

A few days ago, it was announced that Ripley received an 87 rating in the upcoming WWE 2K23 game.

In a major update, Rhea Ripley's rating was changed from 87 to 90. The updated graphic was shared on Instagram. She shared the same on her Instagram story but wasn't happy with the photo that WWE used for the graphic.

She had the following to say in the caption of the story:

"I don't agree with this photo edit though... I've taken 1000's of NEW photos. @wwe fix this. I'm sick of these 'edited' black hair photos."

Ripley slams WWE in her Instagram story

Rhea Ripley's fans were not happy with the edit as well

The original post shared by WWE Games quickly garnered several reactions from fans. Many fans pointed out the edit and called the promotion out over the same.

It remains to be seen if WWE fixes its mistake now that Ripley has pointed it out on Instagram. The Nightmare has other, more critical problems to handle as WrestleMania looms closer.

She won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match after a dominant performance in the Battle Royal. She is set to wrestle Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's title at The Show of Shows.

The last time Ripley took on Flair at WrestleMania, she lost the NXT Women's Title to The Queen. The last thing she would want is for history to repeat itself at WrestleMania 39.

