WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 set to take place outside of the USA; date announced

WWE has just revealed that Elimination Chamber 2023 will take place in Montreal, Canada, at the Bell Center on February 18, 2023.

"[Elimination Chamber] heads to Montreal's @BellCentre on February 18, 2023!"

The Bell Center will host both Elimination Chamber and the preceding episode of SmackDown on consecutive days.

According to the press release, tickets will be available from November 18:

"Combo tickets for Elimination Chamber and Friday Night SmackDown go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 AM ET via Ticketmaster.ca. Individual tickets for Elimination Chamber and Friday Night SmackDown will be available beginning Friday, December 2 at 10 AM ET. To learn more about registering for presale opportunities, please visit https://www.wwe.com/ec-2023-presale."

WWE Royal Rumble will take place three weeks before Elimination Chamber

It seems that the promotion will be using Saturdays for its Premium Live Event's in 2023 as well. The Royal Rumble is set to take place on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. Multiple big names might be returning to join in on the road to WrestleMania, including Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

With all the venues and dates announced for the Premium Live Events leading to WrestleMania, only time will tell how the first quarter of 2023 transpires.

