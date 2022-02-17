WWE Elimination Chamber: 5 Potential Finishes For Becky Lynch vs. Lita - Surprise interference, unlikely winner 

WWE travels to the Middle East this weekend and will present The Elimination Chamber live from Saudi Arabia. Many men and women will be competing for the first time inside the brutal structure, and the show overall will have major implications for WrestleMania.

One match that could have an impact on the biggest event of the year is Becky Lynch's title defense against Lita. The winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match will challenge whoever is RAW Women's Champion at WrestleMania and it's difficult to decide which woman has the edge here.

This match contains a number of combustible elements and there are many different directions that the company could take.

The following list looks at just five potential finishes for Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship match against Lita.

#5. Becky Lynch defeats Lita to retain her WWE RAW Women's Championship

Becky Lynch has swept aside all oncomers since her return to WWE back at SummerSlam in 2021. The Man was able to defeat Bianca Belair in just 26 seconds to capture the championship and has been unbeaten ever since.

Lita hasn't stepped into a singles match in 16 years. Her retirement match in WWE came back in 2006 when she lost her Women's Championship to Mickie James at Survivor Series.

Lita may be a WWE Hall of Famer and one of the greatest wrestlers to ever lace up her boots, but it's hard to imagine that she could be the one to defeat Lynch and finally prise the title from her grasp.

Becky Lynch has returned to the company in fantastic shape and in recent months has swept aside Liv Morgan and Doudrop. Lita also has a neck injury to worry about, especially if Lynch decides to target it in the match.

Whilst it's fantastic to see Lita in a WWE ring almost two decades after she initially walked away, it's hard to see the former four-time Women's Champion being the one to deny Becky Lynch her WrestleMania moment.

