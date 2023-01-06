WWE employee alleges Vince McMahon "didn't like" any superstar that was fired; backstage note on 77-year-old returning to creative - Report

Vince McMahon allegedly didn't like the talent he released during the pandemic, alleges a WWE employee as per a recent report.

The Covid-19 pandemic proved to be a pivotal point in wrestling that we never thought we would have to see. In quick fashion, the roar of the crowd was replaced by silence.

It marked a new era in professional wrestling - the empty arena era. With arenas empty, it should come as no surprise that WWE's revenue was down quite a bit. Hence, the company had to take cost-cutting measures in order to stay afloat. As a result, several WWE talent had to be released.

WWE Superstars such as Rusev, EC3, Drake Maverick, Zack Ryder etc. all fell victim to WWE's budget. Despite being released, several WWE superstars would go on to claim that Vince liked them.

A top WWE official informed Fightful Select that Vince didn't like the talent he fired. The same source also mentioned that if Vince had liked the talent, they wouldn't have been fired.

"I can't count how many interviews I've read or people I talked to outside of the company that said 'Vince liked me, but I got fired,' He didn't like you, he didn't like any of them he fired or they wouldn't have been fired during a pandemic," one concerned higher up said.

Backstage note on Vince McMahon returning to creative

Vince McMahon recently released a press release expressing his desire to return to the company as Executive Chairman. This resulted in many talents being concerned whether the former Chairman would return to creative as well. However, a recently signed talent informed Fightful that they would be blown away if he returned to creative.

"I would be blown away if he returned to creative," a recently signed talent said.

While Vince is stating that his return will help maximize value for shareholders, we will have to see if the board of directors also feel that way.

