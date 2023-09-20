WWE employee blasts Logan Paul over recent incident that got unnecessary social media attention

WWE announcer Samantha Irvin recently spoke about dealing with Logan Paul during his rivalry with Ricochet.

Irvin is romantically involved with Ricochet. This relationship was targeted by Logan during his rivalry with the Human Highlight Reel. Paul kept mentioning Samantha's name during his promos and even claimed that the announcer would say his name after he defeated Ricochet at SummerSlam 2023.

On a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Samantha gave a detailed breakdown of the moment. She claimed it was tough for her to announce Logan as the winner, but she ensured that she maintained her professionalism. She was irked with the Maverick resorting to brass knuckles to finally win the match.

"Easily the toughest announcement of my career. Obviously, I'm going to always do my job, no matter what. The ref makes the decision and I make the announcement. That's how it goes. We talked about it before it happened, whatever I'm gonna do what I'm there to do. I just saw my fiance get hit in the face with brass knuckles. If Paul won, he won. But the way that he won." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Ricochet is not a fan of Logan Paul either

During the same conversation, Ricochet shared his opinions about Logan Paul. He pointed out that the social media superstar was in the business just for the fanfare, adulation, and viral moments.

He made it clear that he wanted to build a Hall of Fame-worthy career and have a lasting legacy in WWE that would eventually overshadow Logan's social media content.

"I think making moments is something Ricochet's been doing for 20 years now. Logan thinks I'm just here for the moments. No, I'm here to build Ricochet's legacy, I'm here to build what I want to be a Hall of Fame career. He's here for the likes, he's here for the clicks, he's here for all the social media stuff."

After the match at SummerSlam 2023, Logan called out Samantha and asked her to announce him as the winner again. The clip went viral on social media and captured a lot of eyeballs. Irvin was particularly not happy with the event as it gave her some negative attention.

