WWE employee comes out in support of Becky Lynch after backlash on social media

WWE announcer Corey Graves recently spoke about Becky Lynch winning the NXT Women's Championship.

The Man defeated Tiffany Stratton this week on NXT to win the Women's title. However, this result received some criticism from fans on X (formerly Twitter), stating that Lynch winning the title would not help the younger stars on the brand.

This week on After the Bell podcast, Graves mentioned that people disparaging Becky online were out of their minds. He stated that Lynch is a bonafide superstar and that her presence on NXT would give a platform and spotlight for the stars in the developmental brand.

"Listen, everyone is entitled to their opinion, you can think what you want, that's okay. To me, knowing Becky Lynch was on NXT, automatically made NXT appointment viewing." Graves continued, "Becky Lynch tore it up with Tiffany Stratton. Tiffany held her own. But to all those people saying, 'Oh I don't like this. This is in any share or form a negative for NXT or the brand,' they're crazy and they don't quite understand how this business operates." [From 9:14 - 10:05]

This is Becky Lynch's first run with the NXT Women's Championship

Becky Lynch is a guaranteed future Hall of Famer and has a huge list of accomplishments in WWE. She is a former RAW Women's Champion, SmackDown Women's Champion, and Women's Tag Team Champion. She was one of the first women to headline WrestleMania and even won the Royal Rumble.

During a recent interview, Becky mentioned that she always wanted to win the NXT Women's Championship, but she never managed to win the gold. However, when Tiffany Stratton came to RAW, looking for competition, The Man grabbed her opportunity.

"I've had 'Become NXT Women's Champion' on my goal list for the last 10, maybe 11 years. It's one of those things, 'Okay, I'm not in NXT, maybe it's never gonna happen.' And then Tiffany just started running her mouth too much and here we freaking are. Can't say nothing is impossible no more. Family full of champions!"

After winning the NXT Women's title, Becky joins the list of a handful of women who are Grand Slam Champions in WWE.

