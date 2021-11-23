"It was time for me to go for me, so, he did me a favor"- former WWE employee opens up about getting fired by Vince McMahon

Former WWE music composer James Alan Johnston aka Jim Johnston recently stated that his departure from Vince McMahon's promotion was one of the biggest obstacles he ever faced.

The multi-talented musician worked with WWE over the course of three decades, during which he composed and recorded entrance theme music for the promotion's biggest superstars.

Johnston was released by WWE on November 30, 2017, after working with the company for 32 years.

Speaking on the RRBG podcast, the music composer said it was Vince McMahon who fired him and to some degree, it was a favor for him.

“No, Vince fired me. He put it in that he wasn’t renewing my contract, but that’s semantics. You’d have to ask him. It was time for me to go for me, so honestly, to some degree, he did me a favor. But still, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt. It doesn’t mean, you’re not disappointed,”- The Composer said.

When asked how he felt about being let go by the company, Johnston compared it to getting divorced.

“After doing something for more than 30 years, the biggest obstacle I ran into is that its sort of like getting a divorce. Where you’ve been with this person for 30 years and maybe it’s not all happy and perfect, but this has become the habit of your life. What you get up and do every day, what you spend all your time thinking about. To break that habit, it’s like, suddenly, one day your life is different,”- Jim Johnston added. (H/T- wrestlinginc)

Vince McMahon recently made his WWE on-screen return

Vince McMahon made his much anticipated return to WWE TV last night at WWE Survivor Series. The WWE chairman made multiple backstage appearances at the pay-per-view, showing off "Cleopatra's Golden Egg," a prop from The Rock's new Netflix movie Red Notice.

This developed into a storyline where the egg was stolen by someone. Later at the event, Vince McMahon called Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville to his office and told them to get to the bottom of this matter.

It was revealed on this week's RAW that it was Austin Theory who took the egg to click a selfie with it. Austin was then awarded a title match against Big E in a surprising turn of events.

