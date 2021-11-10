WWE employee protest delays UpUpDownDown episodes - Reports

If you're upset about the lack of content from UpUpDownDown as of late, it appears WWE is to blame.

Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel hasn't posted any actual content in three weeks now. The channel is usually known for putting out consistent weekly content, but that has fallen off as of late, and there's a good reason for this.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the team associated with the gaming channel has chosen to stop making content for it as they feel the company is taking advantage of Xavier Woods. Believing the deal WWE gave Woods to buy the channel years ago was a bad one.

Is WWE taking advantage of Xavier Woods in regards to UpUpDownDown?

Sources from WWE's digital department told Sapp they believe Woods should be paid more for what he's done to grow the channel. Not to mention the number of wrestlers he's convinced to take part in the very popular channel over the last couple of years.

Fightful believes that regular UpUpDownDown content will return to normal if the "situation was rectified" by WWE. If and when that happens is anybody's guess, but at least now fans of the channel are aware of why there hasn't been any content on UpUpDownDown as of late.

While fans wait for the situation to get worked out, Xavier Woods is living out his childhood dream on WWE programming as the 2021 King of the Ring. Woods is scheduled to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns this Friday night on SmackDown.

What do you make of the UpUpDownDown situation? How do you think WWE should handle things with Xavier Woods to get things back on track? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

