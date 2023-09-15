WWE employee recalls "near-death" experience involving Brock Lesnar during a show

WWE announcer Corey Graves recently spoke about being afraid for his life during the SummerSlam encounter between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Lesnar and Roman clashed at SummerSlam 2022 in a Last Man Standing match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. The Beast got into a tractor and unleashed hell. He lifted the ring with Reigns in it and put it on its side.

During this week's episode of After the Bell, Graves spoke about the time Lesnar uprooted the ring. He claimed that he was doing commentary during the event and was scared for his life. The 39-year-old stated that it was far from a memorable moment for him and, rather, a terrifying experience to witness upfront.

"That was a near-death experience. That wasn't a memorable, fun, WWE experience, I was convinced that was it for me. It was curtains for old Gravy. Absolutely that's gotta be on the list." [From 20:48 to 20:58]

Brock Lesnar's last match was against Cody Rhodes

It was SummerSlam 2023 when Brock Lesnar last appeared on WWE TV, and he hasn't been seen ever since. The Beast faced off against Cody Rhodes in the final match of their storied trilogy. The two stars came into the contest with one victory over each other.

The star stars gave it all in the ring, and finally, Cody managed to conquer The Beast. After the three count, the two men stood face-to-face and stared at each other. Brock congratulated The American Nightmare and raised his hands in an emotional moment of mutual respect.

