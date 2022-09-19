WWE employee resigns as shake-ups continue under Triple H

Despite WWE management stabilizing with people like Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in charge, changes continue to happen behind the scenes.

The company recently hired former Las Vegas Raiders President Dan Ventrelle as the new Executive Vice President of talent. But a recent departure from the board of directors might leave WWE scrambling to find a replacement.

According to a recent SEC filing from WWE, Erika Ayers Nardini has stepped down from her position on the board. Her departure is not due to anything going on with WWE itself, but due to the recent sale of Barstool Sports, which she was still part of as their CEO.

“Concurrent with the election of Mses. Dillion and McKenna, Erika Ayers Nardini has resigned from the Board. With the recent acquisition of Barstool Sports by Penn Entertainment, Ms. Ayers Nardini’s time will be focused on the next chapter of this business and partnership.”

It should be noted that prior to Nardini's departure, WWE added Michelle McKenna and JoEllen Lyons Dillon to the board of directors on September 16th.

Will the constant WWE releases change under Triple H and Stephanie McMahon?

Beyond shakeups with the board of directors, it appears that the WWE marketing department has suffered some layoffs recently as well.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, WWE laid off multiple people on Friday in the marketing department.

"I'm told there were layoffs today to WWE's marketing department. Multiple people at the VP level were let go. Possibly a part of a restructuring to that department. EVP Catherine Newman was hired this summer as the new head of marketing," Brandon Thurston said in a tweet.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston I'm told there were layoffs today to WWE's marketing department. Multiple people at the VP level were let go. Possibly a part of a restructuring to that department. EVP Catherine Newman was hired this summer as the new head of marketing. I'm told there were layoffs today to WWE's marketing department. Multiple people at the VP level were let go. Possibly a part of a restructuring to that department. EVP Catherine Newman was hired this summer as the new head of marketing.

So despite Vince McMahon being gone and Stephanie McMahon and Triple H taking over the company, it seems that layoffs and releases may continue on multiple levels throughout WWE.

What are your thoughts on all the WWE corporate changes in recent months? Do you expect things to change on that level under the company’s new management? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 real-life WWE couples who were hated backstage | Triple H, The Undertaker, Nikki Bella, Lana

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are making the right moves for WWE? Yes No 0 votes so far